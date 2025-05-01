Which of the following is a common source of financial vulnerability for individuals in late adulthood?
A
High earning potential
B
Outliving retirement savings
C
Decreased healthcare expenses
D
Increased employment opportunities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about financial vulnerability for individuals in late adulthood, which refers to challenges they may face in managing their finances during this stage of life.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it contributes to financial vulnerability. For example, 'High earning potential' and 'Increased employment opportunities' are generally not sources of vulnerability but rather strengths.
Focus on the correct answer: 'Outliving retirement savings' is a common financial vulnerability because individuals may live longer than anticipated, exhausting their savings and facing financial difficulties.
Consider the implications of the incorrect options: 'Decreased healthcare expenses' is not accurate, as healthcare expenses typically increase in late adulthood, adding to financial strain.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer highlights the importance of planning for longevity and ensuring sufficient retirement savings to avoid financial vulnerability in late adulthood.
