Which of the following fees are most likely to be excluded from the quoted room rate at a hotel?
A
Resort fees
B
Taxes already included in the quoted rate
C
Room cleaning included in standard rate
D
Base nightly charge
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of quoted room rate: The quoted room rate is the price advertised by the hotel for a night's stay, which typically includes the base nightly charge and may include certain standard services like room cleaning.
Identify the nature of resort fees: Resort fees are additional charges that hotels often add to the quoted room rate to cover amenities such as pool access, gym usage, or Wi-Fi. These fees are usually not included in the quoted rate and are charged separately.
Analyze taxes included in the quoted rate: Taxes are often included in the quoted room rate, depending on the hotel's policy and local regulations. If taxes are already included, they are not excluded from the quoted rate.
Evaluate room cleaning fees: Room cleaning is typically included in the standard rate unless the hotel specifies additional charges for special cleaning services. Therefore, it is unlikely to be excluded from the quoted rate.
Conclude that resort fees are most likely excluded: Resort fees are commonly excluded from the quoted room rate, making them the correct answer in this context.
