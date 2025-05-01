As a financial manager working in GFEBS (General Fund Enterprise Business System), which of the following is your primary responsibility?
A
Managing the organization's marketing campaigns.
B
Overseeing the physical security of the organization's facilities.
C
Developing new software applications for the organization.
D
Ensuring accurate recording and reporting of financial transactions in compliance with federal regulations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a financial manager in GFEBS (General Fund Enterprise Business System). GFEBS is a financial management system used by the U.S. Army to ensure compliance with federal regulations and accurate financial reporting.
Recognize that the primary responsibility of a financial manager in GFEBS is related to financial accounting tasks, such as recording and reporting financial transactions accurately.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to financial accounting, such as managing marketing campaigns, overseeing physical security, or developing software applications. These tasks fall outside the scope of financial accounting responsibilities.
Focus on the importance of compliance with federal regulations. Financial managers in GFEBS must ensure that all financial transactions adhere to these regulations to maintain transparency and accountability.
Conclude that the correct responsibility is ensuring accurate recording and reporting of financial transactions in compliance with federal regulations, as this aligns with the core functions of financial accounting within GFEBS.
