Which of the following is the first step in the financial planning process?
A
Establishing and defining the client-planner relationship
B
Implementing the financial plan
C
Monitoring the financial plan
D
Analyzing and evaluating the client's financial status
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the financial planning process, which is a structured approach to help clients achieve their financial goals.
Recognize that the first step in the financial planning process is foundational and involves establishing and defining the client-planner relationship.
This step includes setting clear expectations, defining the scope of the engagement, and agreeing on responsibilities between the client and the planner.
Compare the other options provided (implementing the financial plan, monitoring the financial plan, analyzing and evaluating the client's financial status) to understand that these steps occur later in the process after the relationship is established.
Conclude that establishing and defining the client-planner relationship is the correct first step because it sets the groundwork for all subsequent steps in the financial planning process.
