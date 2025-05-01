Which of the following is true regarding capital rationing decisions?
A
Capital rationing involves selecting projects when available funds are limited.
B
Capital rationing is only relevant for non-profit organizations.
C
Capital rationing occurs when a company accepts all projects with a positive net present value.
D
Capital rationing decisions ignore the time value of money.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital rationing: Capital rationing occurs when a company has limited funds and must prioritize which projects to undertake. This typically involves selecting projects that provide the highest return or align with strategic goals.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each statement to determine its validity. For example, capital rationing is not exclusive to non-profit organizations, so the statement 'Capital rationing is only relevant for non-profit organizations' is incorrect.
Evaluate the time value of money: Capital rationing decisions often involve financial metrics like Net Present Value (NPV), which explicitly consider the time value of money. Therefore, the statement 'Capital rationing decisions ignore the time value of money' is incorrect.
Assess the acceptance of projects: Capital rationing does not mean accepting all projects with a positive NPV. Instead, it involves selecting the most beneficial projects within the constraints of available funds. Thus, the statement 'Capital rationing occurs when a company accepts all projects with a positive net present value' is incorrect.
Identify the correct statement: The correct statement is 'Capital rationing involves selecting projects when available funds are limited,' as this accurately describes the essence of capital rationing.
