In which type of accounting would you most commonly find assets recorded and reported on the balance sheet?
A
Financial accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Cost accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize the role of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on preparing financial statements, including the balance sheet, for external stakeholders such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Differentiate between accounting types: Managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making, cost accounting focuses on analyzing costs, and tax accounting deals with compliance with tax laws. These types do not primarily focus on reporting assets on the balance sheet for external purposes.
Identify the correct accounting type: Since the balance sheet is a key financial statement used in external reporting, assets are most commonly recorded and reported in financial accounting.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct answer: Financial accounting is the type of accounting where assets are recorded and reported on the balance sheet for external stakeholders.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian