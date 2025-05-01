Which of the following investors is making a common error related to the Fraud Triangle?
A
Investor C considers management’s incentives and pressures before investing.
B
Investor A ignores signs of opportunity for fraud within a company’s weak internal controls.
C
Investor B carefully reviews a company’s financial statements for inconsistencies.
D
Investor D evaluates the company’s ethical culture and tone at the top.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Fraud Triangle concept. The Fraud Triangle consists of three elements that contribute to fraudulent behavior: Opportunity, Incentive/Pressure, and Rationalization. Weak internal controls create opportunities for fraud, which is a critical aspect of the triangle.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of each investor in relation to the Fraud Triangle. Investor A ignores signs of opportunity for fraud, which directly relates to the 'Opportunity' element of the Fraud Triangle. This is a common error because opportunities for fraud are often overlooked when internal controls are weak.
Step 3: Compare the actions of the other investors. Investor B reviews financial statements for inconsistencies, addressing potential 'Rationalization' or 'Incentive/Pressure.' Investor C considers management’s incentives and pressures, focusing on the 'Incentive/Pressure' element. Investor D evaluates ethical culture and tone at the top, which can influence 'Rationalization.'
Step 4: Identify why Investor A's approach is problematic. Ignoring signs of weak internal controls means failing to address the 'Opportunity' element, which is a critical factor in preventing fraud. This oversight can lead to increased risk of fraudulent activities within the company.
Step 5: Conclude that Investor A is making a common error related to the Fraud Triangle by neglecting the 'Opportunity' element, which is a fundamental aspect of assessing fraud risk in financial accounting.
