Which of the following is NOT one of the three elements of the fraud triangle?
A
Rationalization
B
Opportunity
C
Pressure
D
Liquidity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a framework used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. The three elements are: Rationalization, Opportunity, and Pressure.
Rationalization refers to the mindset or justification a person uses to convince themselves that committing fraud is acceptable.
Opportunity refers to the circumstances or situations that allow a person to commit fraud without being detected.
Pressure refers to the external or internal forces that motivate a person to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or unrealistic performance expectations.
Liquidity is not part of the fraud triangle. It is a financial term that refers to the ability of a company or individual to meet short-term obligations, and it is unrelated to the fraud triangle framework.
