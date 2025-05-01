Which of the following best describes the business ethical climate in the 1960s?
A
Business ethics were largely ignored, with a focus on maximizing profits and minimal regulatory oversight.
B
Strict ethical standards were enforced by both companies and government agencies.
C
Corporate social responsibility was the primary concern for most businesses.
D
Whistleblower protections were strong and widely implemented.
This question is conceptual and relates to the historical context of business ethics in the 1960s. To answer it, you need to understand the prevailing attitudes and practices during that era.
Step 1: Reflect on the economic and regulatory environment of the 1960s. During this time, businesses were primarily focused on profit maximization, and there was minimal regulatory oversight compared to today.
Step 2: Consider the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) during this period. CSR was not a primary concern for most businesses in the 1960s, as the focus was more on economic growth and industrial expansion.
Step 3: Evaluate the enforcement of ethical standards by companies and government agencies. Strict ethical standards were not widely enforced during this time, as the emphasis was on economic performance rather than ethical considerations.
Step 4: Analyze the status of whistleblower protections in the 1960s. Whistleblower protections were not strong or widely implemented during this era, as the concept of whistleblowing was not as developed or supported as it is today.
