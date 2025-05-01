Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The company is purchasing equipment, which is an asset, and paying for it in cash. This means the equipment account will increase, and the cash account will decrease.
Step 2: Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Since equipment is an asset, its increase will be recorded as a debit. Cash, also an asset, decreases, and decreases in assets are recorded as credits.
Step 3: Apply the rules of debits and credits. Debits increase asset accounts, while credits decrease asset accounts. Therefore, the equipment account will be debited, and the cash account will be credited.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The correct journal entry for this transaction is: Debit Equipment $5,000; Credit Cash $5,000. This reflects the increase in equipment and the decrease in cash.
Step 5: Verify the journal entry. Ensure that the total debits equal the total credits ($5,000 each), maintaining the balance in the accounting equation.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian