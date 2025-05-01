In the context of journal entries and the accounting equation, which formula correctly calculates the ending balance of an account in cell C25 if C25 represents the balance after recording all debits and credits for the period?
A
Beginning Balance + Total Debits - Total Credits
B
Beginning Balance - Total Debits + Total Credits
C
Total Debits + Total Credits
D
Beginning Balance + Total Credits - Total Debits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting equation: The accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Journal entries affect this equation by recording debits and credits, which impact account balances.
Identify the components of the formula: The ending balance of an account is determined by starting with the Beginning Balance, then adding Total Debits (increases to the account), and subtracting Total Credits (decreases to the account).
Analyze the options provided: Compare each formula option to the logical flow of how debits and credits affect the account balance. For example, adding debits increases the balance, while subtracting credits decreases it.
Select the correct formula: The correct formula is 'Beginning Balance + Total Debits - Total Credits' because it accurately reflects the impact of debits and credits on the account balance.
Apply the formula to cell C25: To calculate the ending balance in cell C25, use the formula 'Beginning Balance + Total Debits - Total Credits' and ensure all values are correctly entered into the respective cells.
