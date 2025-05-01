Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is purchasing office supplies for $500 and paying in cash. This means the company is acquiring an asset (office supplies) and reducing another asset (cash).
Identify the accounts involved: The accounts affected are 'Office Supplies' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account).
Determine the type of account changes: Since office supplies are being acquired, the 'Office Supplies' account will increase, which requires a debit entry. Since cash is being used to pay for the supplies, the 'Cash' account will decrease, which requires a credit entry.
Apply the double-entry accounting principle: For every transaction, debits must equal credits. In this case, debit 'Office Supplies' for $500 and credit 'Cash' for $500.
Record the journal entry: The correct journal entry is: Debit Office Supplies $500; Credit Cash $500. This reflects the increase in office supplies and the decrease in cash.
