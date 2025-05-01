Which of the following is one of the two main criteria in the revenue recognition principle?
A
Revenue is recognized when inventory is purchased.
B
Revenue is recognized when it is earned.
C
Revenue is recognized when expenses are paid.
D
Revenue is recognized when cash is received.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the revenue recognition principle, which is a fundamental concept in financial accounting. It states that revenue should be recognized when it is earned and realizable, not necessarily when cash is received or expenses are paid.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'Revenue is recognized when inventory is purchased,' is incorrect because revenue recognition is not tied to inventory purchases.
Step 3: Evaluate the second option, 'Revenue is recognized when it is earned.' This aligns with the revenue recognition principle, as revenue is recognized when the company has fulfilled its obligations and earned the revenue.
Step 4: Consider the third option, 'Revenue is recognized when expenses are paid.' This is incorrect because revenue recognition is independent of expense payments.
Step 5: Review the fourth option, 'Revenue is recognized when cash is received.' This is also incorrect because revenue recognition is based on earning the revenue, not the timing of cash receipt.
