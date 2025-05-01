Which of the following best represents the 'rationalization' risk factor in the fraud triangle?
A manager is under pressure to meet unrealistic sales targets.
An employee believes they deserve a higher salary and justifies stealing from the company.
An employee is offered a promotion for meeting performance goals.
A company lacks proper internal controls, making it easy to commit fraud.
1
Step 1: Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three components: pressure, opportunity, and rationalization. Rationalization refers to the mindset or justification an individual uses to commit fraud.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem to identify which one aligns with the rationalization component. Rationalization involves the individual convincing themselves that their fraudulent actions are acceptable or justified.
Step 3: Evaluate each option:
- 'A manager is under pressure to meet unrealistic sales targets' aligns with the pressure component.
- 'An employee believes they deserve a higher salary and justifies stealing from the company' aligns with rationalization, as the employee is justifying their fraudulent behavior.
- 'An employee is offered a promotion for meeting performance goals' does not directly relate to rationalization.
- 'A company lacks proper internal controls, making it easy to commit fraud' aligns with the opportunity component.
Step 4: Based on the analysis, identify the option that best represents rationalization. It is the one where the individual justifies their fraudulent actions due to perceived unfair treatment or entitlement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option where 'An employee believes they deserve a higher salary and justifies stealing from the company,' as it directly reflects the rationalization risk factor in the fraud triangle.
