Step 3: Evaluate each option: - 'A manager is under pressure to meet unrealistic sales targets' aligns with the pressure component. - 'An employee believes they deserve a higher salary and justifies stealing from the company' aligns with rationalization, as the employee is justifying their fraudulent behavior. - 'An employee is offered a promotion for meeting performance goals' does not directly relate to rationalization. - 'A company lacks proper internal controls, making it easy to commit fraud' aligns with the opportunity component.