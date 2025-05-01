Which type of fraud risk is increased by incorrectly or arbitrarily assigning common costs to segments within an organization?
A
Overstating cash balances
B
Understating inventory levels
C
Omitting liabilities from the balance sheet
D
Misstatement of segment profitability
1
Understand the concept of common costs: Common costs are expenses shared by multiple segments within an organization, such as administrative overhead or shared facilities. These costs must be allocated fairly to avoid distorting financial results.
Recognize the impact of incorrect allocation: If common costs are arbitrarily or incorrectly assigned to segments, it can lead to inaccurate reporting of segment profitability. This misstatement can affect decision-making and performance evaluation.
Identify the fraud risk: Misstatement of segment profitability is the fraud risk associated with improper allocation of common costs. This can occur if costs are intentionally shifted to make one segment appear more profitable or less profitable than it truly is.
Consider the consequences: Misstating segment profitability can mislead stakeholders, such as investors or management, and may result in unethical practices like manipulating financial results to achieve desired outcomes.
Ensure proper allocation methods: To mitigate this risk, organizations should use consistent and rational methods for allocating common costs, such as activity-based costing or proportional allocation based on usage or revenue contribution.
