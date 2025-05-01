Tracing shipping documents to prenumbered sales invoices provides evidence that:
A
all shipments made have been properly recorded as sales
B
all sales invoices have been prenumbered sequentially
C
all recorded sales have been shipped to customers
D
all shipping documents have been approved by management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of tracing shipping documents to prenumbered sales invoices. This process is part of an audit procedure to ensure the accuracy and completeness of sales records.
Recognize that shipping documents represent evidence of goods being shipped to customers, while sales invoices represent the recording of those shipments as sales in the accounting system.
Consider the relationship between shipping documents and sales invoices. Tracing shipping documents to sales invoices ensures that every shipment made has been properly recorded as a sale, addressing completeness of sales records.
Evaluate the other options provided in the problem. For example, while prenumbering sales invoices sequentially is a control measure, it does not directly relate to tracing shipping documents. Similarly, ensuring all recorded sales have been shipped or that shipping documents are approved by management are different audit objectives.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'all shipments made have been properly recorded as sales,' as this is the primary evidence provided by tracing shipping documents to prenumbered sales invoices.
