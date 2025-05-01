Which of the following best describes the effect of recording a cash sale on the journal entries using debits and credits?
A
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Accounts Receivable
B
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Cash
C
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Cash
D
Debit Cash; Credit Sales Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A cash sale means the business receives cash immediately in exchange for goods or services provided. This impacts both the Cash account and the Sales Revenue account.
Recall the rules of debits and credits: Assets (like Cash) increase with a debit, while revenues (like Sales Revenue) increase with a credit.
Identify the accounts involved: The Cash account will be debited because cash is increasing, and the Sales Revenue account will be credited because revenue is being recognized.
Write the journal entry: Debit the Cash account to reflect the increase in cash received, and Credit the Sales Revenue account to record the revenue earned from the sale.
Verify the logic: Ensure that the journal entry aligns with the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) and the rules of debits and credits. In this case, the increase in Cash (Asset) and Sales Revenue (Equity) is correctly recorded.
