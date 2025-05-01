Which of the following statements about debits and credits in journal entries is NOT true?
A
Debits increase asset accounts and decrease liability accounts.
B
Debits always increase both asset and liability accounts.
C
Credits increase revenue accounts and decrease expense accounts.
D
Credits decrease asset accounts and increase equity accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of debits and credits in accounting. Debits are entries made on the left side of an account, while credits are entries made on the right side. They are used to record changes in accounts based on the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Debits increase asset accounts and decrease liability accounts.' This is true because debits increase assets (e.g., cash, inventory) and decrease liabilities (e.g., accounts payable).
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Debits always increase both asset and liability accounts.' This is NOT true because debits increase asset accounts but decrease liability accounts. This statement contradicts the fundamental rules of debits and credits.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Credits increase revenue accounts and decrease expense accounts.' This is true because credits are used to record increases in revenue accounts (e.g., sales revenue) and decreases in expense accounts (e.g., rent expense).
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Credits decrease asset accounts and increase equity accounts.' This is true because credits decrease asset accounts (e.g., cash) and increase equity accounts (e.g., retained earnings).
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian