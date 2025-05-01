Which of the following statements about a journal in accounting is correct?
A
Journal entries do not require equal debits and credits.
B
A journal is a chronological record of all business transactions before they are posted to ledger accounts.
C
A journal is used to prepare the trial balance directly without posting to the ledger.
D
A journal only records transactions that affect cash accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a journal in accounting: A journal is a chronological record of all business transactions, capturing the details of each transaction before they are posted to ledger accounts.
Review the principle of double-entry accounting: Journal entries must always have equal debits and credits to maintain the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). This ensures accuracy and balance in financial records.
Clarify the relationship between the journal and the ledger: Transactions recorded in the journal are later posted to the ledger accounts, which are used to prepare the trial balance. The journal itself is not used directly to prepare the trial balance.
Identify the scope of transactions recorded in the journal: A journal records all types of transactions, not just those affecting cash accounts. It includes transactions related to assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses.
Evaluate the given statements based on the above clarifications: The correct statement is 'A journal is a chronological record of all business transactions before they are posted to ledger accounts,' as it accurately describes the function of a journal in accounting.
