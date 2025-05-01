Which of the following types of investments has the greatest financial risk for the investor?
A
Government bonds
B
Common stocks
C
Certificates of deposit (CDs)
D
Savings accounts
Understand the concept of financial risk: Financial risk refers to the possibility of losing money on an investment due to market fluctuations, company performance, or other factors.
Analyze each investment type: Government bonds are generally considered low-risk because they are backed by the government. Certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings accounts are also low-risk as they are insured and offer fixed returns.
Evaluate common stocks: Common stocks represent ownership in a company and are subject to market volatility, company performance, and economic conditions. This makes them riskier compared to the other options listed.
Compare risk levels: Common stocks have the greatest financial risk because their value can fluctuate significantly, and there is no guaranteed return. In contrast, government bonds, CDs, and savings accounts offer more stability and lower risk.
Conclude based on risk assessment: The correct answer is common stocks, as they carry the highest financial risk for the investor among the options provided.
