In financial accounting, the seller in a transaction is known as the:
A
Debtor
B
Purchaser
C
Creditor
D
Vendor
1
Understand the terminology: In financial accounting, the seller in a transaction is referred to as the 'Vendor.' This term is used to describe the party that provides goods or services in exchange for payment.
Differentiate the roles: A 'Debtor' is someone who owes money, typically the buyer who has yet to pay for goods or services. A 'Purchaser' is the party buying the goods or services. A 'Creditor' is someone to whom money is owed, often the seller who has extended credit.
Focus on the seller's role: The seller is the party providing goods or services, and in accounting terms, this role is specifically labeled as 'Vendor.'
Relate to real-world transactions: In a typical business transaction, the vendor is responsible for delivering goods or services and issuing an invoice to the purchaser for payment.
Apply the concept: When analyzing transactions in financial accounting, always identify the vendor as the seller to ensure proper classification and recording in the accounts.
