Which of the following best describes 'Net Sales' in financial accounting?
A
Total sales revenue before any deductions
B
Total sales revenue minus cost of goods sold
C
Total cash received from customers during the period
D
Total sales revenue minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Net Sales': In financial accounting, 'Net Sales' refers to the total revenue generated from sales after deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual revenue earned from sales transactions.
Identify the components of 'Net Sales': These include gross sales (total sales revenue), sales returns (products returned by customers), sales allowances (price reductions for defective or damaged goods), and sales discounts (reductions for early payment or promotional offers).
Apply the formula for calculating 'Net Sales': The formula is: .
Analyze the options provided: Compare each option to the definition and formula of 'Net Sales'. The correct description is 'Total sales revenue minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts'.
Conclude the explanation: Emphasize that 'Net Sales' is a key metric in financial accounting as it provides a more accurate representation of the revenue generated from sales activities after accounting for adjustments.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian