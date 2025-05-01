Commission is when you make money based on the percentage of _____.
A
net sales
B
gross profit
C
net income
D
operating expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of commission: Commission is a form of compensation where an individual earns money based on a percentage of a specific financial metric, typically tied to sales performance.
Identify the financial metric that commission is most commonly based on. In most cases, commission is calculated as a percentage of net sales, which represents the total revenue generated from sales minus any returns, allowances, or discounts.
Review the other options provided: Gross profit refers to revenue minus the cost of goods sold, net income is the overall profit after all expenses, and operating expenses are costs incurred during business operations. None of these are typically used as the basis for commission calculations.
Confirm that net sales is the correct answer because it directly reflects the revenue generated from sales activities, which is the most relevant metric for calculating commission.
Ensure clarity by understanding that commission incentivizes sales performance, making net sales the logical choice for its calculation.
