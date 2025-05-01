South Avenue Publishing produces self-help books. The company's profit is the:
A
Amount remaining after subtracting cost of goods sold, operating expenses, and taxes from net sales
B
Sum of all revenues and gains before any expenses are deducted
C
Total cash received from customers before any deductions
D
Difference between gross sales and sales returns only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of profit in financial accounting. Profit is the amount remaining after all relevant expenses are deducted from revenues. It is a key indicator of a company's financial performance.
Identify the components involved in calculating profit. These typically include net sales (gross sales minus sales returns and allowances), cost of goods sold (COGS), operating expenses, and taxes.
Break down the calculation process: Start with net sales, subtract the cost of goods sold to determine gross profit. Then subtract operating expenses to find operating profit. Finally, subtract taxes to arrive at the net profit.
Compare the given options to the definition of profit. The correct answer should align with the concept of net profit, which is the amount remaining after subtracting COGS, operating expenses, and taxes from net sales.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their definitions. For example, 'sum of all revenues and gains before any expenses are deducted' refers to gross revenue, not profit. Similarly, 'total cash received from customers before any deductions' refers to cash inflow, not profit. 'Difference between gross sales and sales returns only' refers to net sales, not profit.
