When is a general journal page considered complete?
A
When all transactions for the period have been recorded and the page is totaled and ruled.
B
When the financial statements are finalized.
C
When all accounts have a zero balance.
D
When the trial balance has been prepared.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a general journal: It is used to record all transactions in chronological order before they are posted to the ledger accounts.
Recognize the criteria for considering a general journal page complete: A page is complete when all transactions for the period have been recorded, the totals are calculated, and the page is ruled (a line is drawn to indicate the end of the entries).
Clarify why financial statements being finalized is not relevant: The general journal is completed before financial statements are prepared, as it serves as the basis for posting to the ledger and preparing the trial balance.
Explain why zero balances in accounts are not a requirement: Accounts may not have zero balances at the end of a period, as they reflect ongoing financial activity.
Highlight the relationship to the trial balance: The general journal must be completed before preparing the trial balance, as the trial balance is derived from the ledger accounts, which are updated using the journal entries.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian