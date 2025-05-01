When an electronic funds transfer (EFT) is used to pay cash on account, which account is credited in the journal entry?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Cash
D
Sales Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of an electronic funds transfer (EFT): An EFT is a method of transferring money electronically from one account to another, often used to settle obligations such as accounts payable.
Identify the accounts involved in the transaction: When paying cash on account using EFT, the accounts affected are typically 'Cash' and 'Accounts Payable.'
Determine the impact on 'Accounts Payable': Since the payment is made to settle an obligation, the 'Accounts Payable' account is debited to reduce the liability.
Determine the impact on 'Cash': The 'Cash' account is credited because the payment reduces the company's cash balance.
Record the journal entry: The journal entry for this transaction would involve debiting 'Accounts Payable' and crediting 'Cash' to reflect the payment made using EFT.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian