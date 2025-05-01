Why are there two account titles in the amount column of the purchases journal?
A
To list the supplier's name and the invoice number for reference.
B
To indicate the quantity and price of items purchased.
C
To separate cash purchases from credit purchases in the journal.
D
To record both the account being debited and the account being credited for each purchase transaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the purchases journal: It is a specialized journal used to record credit purchases of inventory or goods. Each transaction involves two accounts: the account being debited and the account being credited.
Recognize the double-entry accounting principle: Every transaction must have equal debits and credits to maintain the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). This principle ensures accurate financial records.
Identify the accounts involved in a purchase transaction: When goods are purchased on credit, the inventory account (or purchases account) is debited to reflect the increase in assets, and the accounts payable account is credited to record the liability owed to the supplier.
Understand why two account titles are listed: The purchases journal includes both the account being debited (e.g., inventory or purchases) and the account being credited (e.g., accounts payable) to clearly document the transaction and ensure proper bookkeeping.
Recognize the importance of this format: Listing both accounts in the purchases journal provides clarity and ensures that the transaction is accurately recorded in the general ledger, supporting the integrity of financial statements.
