Given the following data for Hermann Corporation:\begin{align*}\text{Cash (beginning)} & : \$10,000 \\\text{Service Revenue} & : \$5,000 \\\text{Salaries Expense} & : \$2,000 \\\text{Cash (ending)} & : \$12,000 \\\end{align*}Which of the following journal entries correctly records the receipt of service revenue in cash?
A
Debit Service Revenue $5,000; Credit Cash $5,000
B
Debit Cash $2,000; Credit Salaries Expense $2,000
C
Debit Cash $5,000; Credit Service Revenue $5,000
D
Debit Salaries Expense $5,000; Credit Cash $5,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. Service revenue is earned and received in cash, which means cash increases and service revenue is recognized as income.
Step 2: Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Cash is an asset, and service revenue affects equity by increasing retained earnings.
Step 3: Determine the correct journal entry. When cash is received, it is debited (increased), and service revenue is credited (recognized as income).
Step 4: Analyze the options provided. The correct journal entry should reflect a debit to Cash for $5,000 and a credit to Service Revenue for $5,000.
Step 5: Verify the logic of the journal entry. Debiting Cash increases the asset account, and crediting Service Revenue increases equity through income recognition.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian