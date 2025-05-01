For each of the following accounts, indicate whether a debit or a credit increases the account balance:1. Asset2. Liability3. Revenue4. ExpenseWhich of the following correctly matches the increase side for each account type?
Understand the basic accounting principle: In double-entry accounting, every transaction affects at least two accounts, and each account has a debit and credit side. The increase or decrease in an account depends on its type.
Learn the rules for account types: Assets and expenses increase with debits, while liabilities and revenues increase with credits. This is based on the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Analyze each account type: For assets, a debit increases the balance because assets represent resources owned by the business. For liabilities, a credit increases the balance because liabilities represent obligations owed by the business.
Continue analyzing: For revenue accounts, a credit increases the balance because revenue contributes to equity. For expense accounts, a debit increases the balance because expenses reduce equity.
Match the correct answer: Based on the rules above, the correct matching is: Asset: Debit; Liability: Credit; Revenue: Credit; Expense: Debit.
