When consolidating financial data from the Peoria, Champaign, and Rockford branches, which journal entry correctly records the combined cash balances if each branch reports $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively?
Step 1: Understand the concept of consolidation in financial accounting. Consolidation involves combining the financial data of multiple entities (branches, in this case) into a single set of financial statements.
Step 2: Identify the cash balances reported by each branch. Peoria reports $5,000, Champaign reports $3,000, and Rockford reports $2,000. Add these amounts together to determine the total cash balance to be recorded.
Step 3: Recognize the journal entry format. A journal entry must have a debit and a credit side that balance. In this case, the debit side will record the total cash balance, and the credit side will record the corresponding adjustment to branch accounts.
Step 4: Determine the correct accounts to use. Since the total cash balance is being consolidated, the 'Cash' account will be debited for the total amount, and the 'Branch Accounts' will be credited for the same amount to reflect the adjustment.
Step 5: Write the journal entry. Debit the 'Cash' account for the total consolidated cash balance (calculated in Step 2) and credit the 'Branch Accounts' for the same amount. This ensures the accounting equation remains balanced.
