Which of the following statements about taxes in accounting is false?
A
Tax accounting may differ from financial accounting due to differences in tax rules and accounting standards.
B
Tax accounting focuses solely on preparing financial statements for external users.
C
Tax accounting is used to calculate a company's tax liability.
D
Tax accounting involves complying with tax laws and regulations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of tax accounting. Tax accounting is a specialized field within accounting that focuses on the preparation, analysis, and presentation of tax returns and tax payments. It differs from financial accounting, which is primarily concerned with preparing financial statements for external users.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Tax accounting may differ from financial accounting due to differences in tax rules and accounting standards.' This is true because tax accounting follows specific tax laws and regulations, which may not align with general accounting standards like GAAP or IFRS.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Tax accounting focuses solely on preparing financial statements for external users.' This is false because tax accounting is primarily concerned with calculating tax liabilities and ensuring compliance with tax laws, not preparing financial statements for external users.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Tax accounting is used to calculate a company's tax liability.' This is true because one of the main purposes of tax accounting is to determine the amount of taxes a company owes to the government.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Tax accounting involves complying with tax laws and regulations.' This is true because tax accounting requires adherence to the specific tax laws and regulations of the jurisdiction in which the company operates.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian