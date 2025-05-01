Which type of account typically requires money to be deposited for a fixed period, during which it cannot be withdrawn without penalty?
A
Traditional Savings Account
B
Checking Account
C
Certificate of Deposit (CD)
D
Money Market Account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a Certificate of Deposit (CD): A CD is a type of savings account offered by banks and financial institutions that requires the depositor to leave their money untouched for a fixed period, known as the term, in exchange for a higher interest rate compared to other accounts.
Compare the features of a CD with other account types: Traditional Savings Accounts, Checking Accounts, and Money Market Accounts typically allow more flexibility in accessing funds, whereas a CD imposes restrictions on withdrawals during the term period.
Recognize the penalty for early withdrawal: CDs often come with penalties if the depositor withdraws funds before the maturity date, which is a key distinguishing feature of this account type.
Identify the purpose of a CD: CDs are designed for individuals who want to earn higher interest on their savings and are willing to commit their funds for a specific duration without needing immediate access.
Conclude that the correct answer is Certificate of Deposit (CD), as it matches the description of an account requiring money to be deposited for a fixed period with withdrawal restrictions and penalties.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian