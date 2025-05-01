Which of the following is considered to be a long-term financial goal?
A
Paying this month's utility bill
B
Purchasing groceries for the week
C
Making a quarterly tax payment
D
Saving for retirement in 30 years
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of long-term financial goals: These are objectives that require planning and saving over an extended period, typically years or decades, such as saving for retirement, buying a house, or funding a child's education.
Differentiate between short-term and long-term financial goals: Short-term goals are immediate or near-term expenses, such as paying utility bills, purchasing groceries, or making quarterly tax payments. Long-term goals involve significant planning and are aimed at achieving financial security or major life milestones.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Paying this month's utility bill, purchasing groceries for the week, and making a quarterly tax payment are all short-term financial goals because they involve immediate or near-term expenses.
Identify the correct answer: Saving for retirement in 30 years is a long-term financial goal because it requires consistent saving and investment over a prolonged period to ensure financial security in the future.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is saving for retirement in 30 years, as it aligns with the definition and characteristics of a long-term financial goal.
