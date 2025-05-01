If you are managing inventory of raw materials, which type of receivable is most directly involved in controlling and tracking these assets?
A
Inventory Records
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about managing inventory of raw materials and the type of receivable most directly involved in controlling and tracking these assets.
Clarify the term 'receivable': Receivables generally refer to amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. Examples include Accounts Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Notes Receivable. However, inventory management is not directly related to receivables.
Identify the correct concept: Inventory management involves tracking and controlling raw materials, which is typically done through 'Inventory Records' rather than receivables. Receivables are financial assets, while inventory records are operational tools.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Accounts Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Notes Receivable are not directly involved in managing inventory. These terms relate to amounts owed to the company, not the physical tracking of inventory.
Conclude the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Inventory Records,' as they are the most directly involved in controlling and tracking raw materials in inventory management.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian