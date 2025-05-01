Given the descriptions below, which statement is true regarding notes receivable?
A
Notes receivable are written promises to pay a specified amount of money at a future date.
B
Notes receivable do not earn interest for the holder.
C
Notes receivable are always due within 30 days of issuance.
D
Notes receivable are only used for sales of inventory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of notes receivable: Notes receivable are formal written promises from a debtor to pay a specified amount of money at a future date. They are often used in business transactions where payment terms are extended beyond the typical accounts receivable timeframe.
Clarify the earning of interest: Notes receivable typically earn interest for the holder, as they are formal agreements that often include an interest rate specified in the note. This distinguishes them from accounts receivable, which generally do not accrue interest.
Examine the due date: Notes receivable are not always due within 30 days of issuance. The maturity date of a note is determined by the terms agreed upon by the parties involved, and it can range from short-term (less than a year) to long-term (more than a year).
Evaluate the usage of notes receivable: Notes receivable are not exclusively used for sales of inventory. They can arise from various transactions, such as loans, extensions of credit, or settlements of accounts receivable.
Determine the correct statement: Based on the analysis above, the correct statement is that notes receivable are written promises to pay a specified amount of money at a future date. This aligns with the definition and characteristics of notes receivable.
