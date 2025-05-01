Which of the following best describes the category to which 'one hour, 24-hour, 30-day, instant online, cash/check advance, and military' belong?
A
Types of payables
B
Types of receivables
C
Types of loans
D
Types of inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a category that includes terms such as 'one hour, 24-hour, 30-day, instant online, cash/check advance, and military.' These terms describe different timeframes or methods for obtaining financial resources.
Analyze the options provided: The options are 'Types of payables,' 'Types of receivables,' 'Types of loans,' and 'Types of inventory.' Each of these categories has a specific meaning in financial accounting.
Clarify the definitions: 'Types of payables' refers to obligations a company owes to others, such as accounts payable. 'Types of receivables' refers to amounts owed to the company by others, such as accounts receivable. 'Types of loans' refers to borrowed funds that must be repaid, often with interest. 'Types of inventory' refers to goods held for sale or production.
Match the terms to the correct category: The terms in the question ('one hour, 24-hour, 30-day, instant online, cash/check advance, and military') describe different types of loans based on their repayment terms or methods of disbursement.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct category for these terms is 'Types of loans,' as they describe various loan options and repayment structures.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian