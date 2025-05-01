Amy invested \$223 in the bank and a year later has \$280.98. By what percent has the amount changed?
A
20%
B
26.0%
C
26.1%
D
26%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Amy invested $223 in the bank, and after a year, the amount grew to $280.98. The task is to calculate the percentage change in the amount.
Step 2: Use the formula for percentage change: \( \text{Percentage Change} = \frac{\text{Final Amount} - \text{Initial Amount}}{\text{Initial Amount}} \times 100 \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The initial amount is $223, and the final amount is $280.98. The formula becomes \( \text{Percentage Change} = \frac{280.98 - 223}{223} \times 100 \).
Step 4: Simplify the numerator by subtracting the initial amount from the final amount: \( 280.98 - 223 \). Then divide the result by the initial amount \( 223 \).
Step 5: Multiply the result from Step 4 by 100 to express the change as a percentage.
