Business buyers use which of the following types of accounting to make informed decisions within an organization?
A
Financial accounting
B
Governmental accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial accounting, Governmental accounting, Managerial accounting, and Tax accounting.
Recognize that Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors, through financial statements.
Learn that Governmental accounting is specific to public sector organizations and focuses on compliance with regulations and accountability for public funds.
Understand that Managerial accounting is designed to provide internal decision-makers, such as managers, with relevant information to make informed decisions about operations, budgeting, and strategy.
Note that Tax accounting deals with compliance with tax laws and regulations, focusing on preparing tax returns and planning for tax obligations. Based on this understanding, Managerial accounting is the correct type used by business buyers to make informed decisions within an organization.
