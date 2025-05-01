Which of the following best describes the purpose of a mortgage?
A
To record the depreciation of fixed assets over their useful lives.
B
To allocate company profits among shareholders.
C
To provide a loan secured by real estate, allowing the borrower to purchase property while the lender holds a claim until the loan is repaid.
D
To track the revenues and expenses of a business for tax purposes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a mortgage: A mortgage is a type of loan specifically designed for purchasing real estate. It is secured by the property itself, meaning the lender has a legal claim to the property until the loan is fully repaid.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option describes a different financial concept. For example, depreciation relates to fixed assets, profit allocation pertains to shareholders, and tracking revenues and expenses is related to tax purposes.
Identify the correct purpose of a mortgage: The correct purpose is to provide a loan secured by real estate, allowing the borrower to purchase property while the lender holds a claim until the loan is repaid.
Eliminate incorrect options: Depreciation, profit allocation, and tax tracking are unrelated to the concept of a mortgage. These are distinct financial processes that serve different purposes.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the definition of a mortgage, which is a loan secured by real estate for property purchase.
