Which type of investment is best known for having low risk and low liquidity?
A
Money Market Funds
B
Certificates of Deposit (CDs)
C
Common Stocks
D
Treasury Bills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of risk and liquidity in investments: Risk refers to the potential for loss in value, while liquidity refers to how quickly an investment can be converted into cash without significant loss in value.
Analyze the characteristics of Certificates of Deposit (CDs): CDs are low-risk investments because they are typically insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to a certain limit. They also have low liquidity because they require the investor to lock in their money for a fixed term, and early withdrawal may result in penalties.
Compare the characteristics of other investment options: Money Market Funds are relatively low-risk but have higher liquidity compared to CDs. Common Stocks are high-risk investments due to market volatility, but they are highly liquid. Treasury Bills are low-risk and have higher liquidity than CDs because they are short-term government securities.
Identify the investment type that matches the criteria of low risk and low liquidity: Based on the analysis, Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are best known for having low risk and low liquidity.
Conclude that understanding the risk and liquidity profile of investments is essential for making informed financial decisions, especially when prioritizing safety and stability over accessibility.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian