Which of the following is a benefit of borrowing money to start a business?
A
It ensures that no interest expenses will be incurred.
B
It guarantees that the business will be profitable.
C
It allows the owner to retain full ownership while accessing needed capital.
D
It eliminates all financial risk for the owner.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of borrowing money to start a business. Borrowing involves obtaining funds from lenders, typically in the form of loans, which must be repaid with interest over time.
Evaluate the benefits of borrowing money. One key advantage is that it allows the business owner to access necessary capital without giving up equity or ownership in the business.
Analyze the incorrect options: (1) Borrowing does not eliminate interest expenses; in fact, interest is a cost of borrowing. (2) Borrowing does not guarantee profitability; profitability depends on the business's operations and market conditions. (3) Borrowing does not eliminate financial risk; the owner is still responsible for repaying the loan even if the business fails.
Focus on the correct option: Borrowing money enables the owner to retain full ownership of the business while gaining access to the funds needed to start or grow the business. This is a significant benefit compared to raising capital by selling equity, which involves sharing ownership.
Conclude that borrowing money is a strategic financial decision that allows the owner to maintain control of the business while addressing funding needs, but it comes with obligations such as interest payments and repayment of the principal amount.
