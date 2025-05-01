Job-order costing would most likely be used in a(n):
A
Manufacturing company that produces identical units in large batches
B
Merchandising company that sells identical products
C
Service company that offers standardized haircut services
D
Service company that provides customized consulting projects
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job-order costing: Job-order costing is a system used to assign costs to specific jobs or projects. It is typically used when products or services are customized and not produced in large, identical batches.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each type of company mentioned in the problem to determine whether their operations involve customized products or services.
Option 1: Manufacturing company producing identical units in large batches. Since the units are identical and produced in bulk, this company would likely use process costing rather than job-order costing.
Option 2: Merchandising company selling identical products. Merchandising companies typically do not produce goods but sell pre-made, identical products. They would not use job-order costing as their operations are not customized.
Option 3: Service company offering standardized haircut services. Standardized services imply uniformity, not customization, so job-order costing would not apply here. The correct answer is Option 4: Service company providing customized consulting projects, as consulting projects are tailored to the specific needs of each client, making job-order costing appropriate.
