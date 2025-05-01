Cherokee Incorporated is a merchandiser. Which of the following best describes a key difference between a merchandising company and a service company?
A merchandising company records cost of goods sold, while a service company does not.
A merchandising company only provides intangible products, while a service company provides tangible products.
A merchandising company does not maintain inventory, while a service company does.
A merchandising company earns revenue primarily by selling goods, while a service company earns revenue by providing services.
Understand the key difference between a merchandising company and a service company. A merchandising company primarily earns revenue by selling physical goods, while a service company earns revenue by providing intangible services.
Recognize that a merchandising company typically maintains inventory and records cost of goods sold (COGS) as part of its operations. This is because it deals with tangible products that are bought and sold.
Contrast this with a service company, which does not maintain inventory or record COGS, as it provides services rather than physical goods.
Eliminate incorrect options based on the definitions: A merchandising company does not provide only intangible products, nor does it avoid maintaining inventory. These statements are inaccurate.
Select the correct answer: A merchandising company earns revenue primarily by selling goods, while a service company earns revenue by providing services. This accurately reflects the fundamental difference between the two types of businesses.
