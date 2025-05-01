Which of the following is NOT a feature of job order production?
A
Each job is unique and can be separately identified.
B
Costs are accumulated for each individual job.
C
Products are produced in a continuous flow for mass markets.
D
Production is carried out based on specific customer orders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job order production: Job order production is a manufacturing process where products are made based on specific customer orders, and each job is unique and separately identifiable.
Review the features of job order production: Costs are accumulated for each individual job, production is carried out based on specific customer orders, and each job is unique.
Identify the feature that does NOT align with job order production: Products produced in a continuous flow for mass markets are characteristic of process costing or mass production, not job order production.
Compare the given options to the features of job order production: Eliminate options that match the characteristics of job order production and focus on the one that contradicts its principles.
Conclude that the feature 'Products are produced in a continuous flow for mass markets' is NOT a feature of job order production, as it pertains to a different production method.
Watch next
Master Service Company with a bite sized video explanation from Brian