Under the perpetual inventory system, the unit product cost is the same as the:
A
selling price of each unit
B
average cost of all units available for sale during the period
C
cost assigned to each unit sold at the time of sale
D
cost determined only at the end of the accounting period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: This system continuously updates inventory records to reflect purchases and sales. It tracks the cost of goods sold (COGS) and inventory levels in real-time.
Recognize the concept of unit product cost: In the perpetual inventory system, the unit product cost refers to the cost assigned to each unit sold at the time of sale. This cost is determined based on the inventory valuation method used (e.g., FIFO, LIFO, or weighted average).
Clarify why the unit product cost is not the selling price: The selling price is the amount charged to customers, which includes profit margin and other factors. It is distinct from the cost assigned to the unit sold.
Explain why the unit product cost is not the average cost of all units available for sale during the period: The perpetual inventory system assigns costs to units sold at the time of sale, not based on an average cost calculated for the entire period.
Highlight the real-time nature of the perpetual inventory system: Unlike periodic systems, the perpetual system does not wait until the end of the accounting period to determine costs. It assigns costs to units sold immediately, ensuring accurate and timely financial reporting.
