Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): Under the periodic inventory system, COGS represents the cost of inventory sold during a specific period. It is calculated using the formula that accounts for the beginning inventory, purchases made during the period, and the ending inventory.
Identify the components of the formula: Beginning Inventory refers to the inventory available at the start of the period. Purchases represent the inventory acquired during the period. Ending Inventory is the inventory remaining at the end of the period.
Recall the relationship between these components: The formula for COGS is derived from the principle that the total inventory available for sale during the period (Beginning Inventory + Purchases) is reduced by the Ending Inventory to determine the inventory sold.
Analyze the given options: Compare each formula provided in the problem to the correct formula for COGS under the periodic inventory system, which is COGS = Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory.
Confirm the correct formula: The correct representation of COGS under the periodic inventory system is COGS = Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory, as it accurately reflects the calculation process based on the inventory flow during the period.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian