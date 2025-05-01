Which of the following would be classified as direct materials costs for an automobile manufacturer?
A
Steel used to manufacture car bodies
B
Electricity used to power the assembly line
C
Depreciation on manufacturing equipment
D
Factory supervisor salaries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of direct materials costs: Direct materials are raw materials that can be directly traced to the production of a specific product. These materials are integral to the finished product and are easily identifiable in the manufacturing process.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Steel used to manufacture car bodies, electricity used to power the assembly line, depreciation on manufacturing equipment, and factory supervisor salaries.
Determine whether each option meets the criteria for direct materials costs: Steel used to manufacture car bodies is a raw material directly traceable to the production of automobiles, making it a direct material cost. The other options (electricity, depreciation, and salaries) are not raw materials and are classified as indirect costs or overhead.
Classify the remaining options: Electricity used to power the assembly line is considered manufacturing overhead. Depreciation on manufacturing equipment is also part of manufacturing overhead. Factory supervisor salaries are classified as indirect labor costs, which fall under manufacturing overhead.
Conclude that the correct classification for direct materials costs in this scenario is steel used to manufacture car bodies, as it directly contributes to the production of the automobile and meets the definition of direct materials.
