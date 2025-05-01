Multiple Choice
Given the following information to reconcile Branch Company's bank account, which of the following items should be added to the company's book balance during the bank reconciliation process?
22
views
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
A company has a current balance in its Cash account of $3,400. The bank statement arrived showing a bank balance of $5,900. Prepare the cash reconciliation noting the following events:
• Deposits in transit total $600
• EFT receipt of dividend revenue of $900
• Bank error:the bank deducted $100 for a check written by another company.
• Service charge $20
• NSF check from a customer $50
• Book error:Company Check no. 333 was recorded for $510. The actual amount paid on account was $150.
• Outstanding checks total $2,010