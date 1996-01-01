Skip to main content
A company has a current balance in its Cash account of $3,400. The bank statement arrived showing a bank balance of $5,900. Prepare the cash reconciliation noting the following events:

• Deposits in transit total $600

• EFT receipt of dividend revenue of $900

• Bank error:the bank deducted $100 for a check written by another company.

• Service charge $20

• NSF check from a customer $50

• Book error:Company Check no. 333 was recorded for $510. The actual amount paid on account was $150.

• Outstanding checks total $2,010

