When preparing a bank reconciliation, outstanding checks should be:
A company has a current balance in its Cash account of \$3,400. The bank statement arrived showing a bank balance of \$5,900. Prepare the cash reconciliation noting the following events:
• Deposits in transit total \$600
• EFT receipt of dividend revenue of \$900
• Bank error:the bank deducted \$100 for a check written by another company.
• Service charge \$20
• NSF check from a customer \$50
• Book error:Company Check no. 333 was recorded for \$510. The actual amount paid on account was \$150.
• Outstanding checks total \$2,010